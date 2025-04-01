Assam HS results 2025 : Check date & time

The Assam Higher Secondary Education Council (AHSEC) is preparing to announce the Higher Secondary (Class 12) examination results.

Students who appeared for the exams, conducted from February 13 to March 17, can access their results on the official website, resultsassam.nic.in, upon release.

How to Check Your Result:

Visit the official websites: ahsec.assam.gov.in, resultsassam.nic.in, or sebaonline.org.

Click on the “AHSEC Result 2025” link.

Enter your roll number, registration number, and session.

Your Assam HS Result 2025 will be displayed.

Download and print the mark sheet for future reference.

Historical Result Release Dates:

Year Result Date

2024 May 9

2023 June 6

2022 June 27

2021 July 31

2020 June 25

Based on past trends, the Assam Board Class 12 results are typically declared in late May or early June.

Previous Year’s Performance:

In 2024, the overall pass percentage was 88.64%, with 242,794 students passing out of 273,908. Stream-wise pass percentages were:

Arts: 89.18%

Science: 89.88%

Commerce: 87.80%

A significant number of students achieved first divisions: 40,499 in Arts, 23,552 in Science, and 5,915 in Commerce.

Students are advised to regularly check the AHSEC official website for updates regarding the result declaration and related information.