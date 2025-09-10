Kokrajhar: In the lush, verdant landscapes of the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR), a quiet revolution is underway. It’s a movement not of political change, but of economic empowerment, one that centers on a staple of tribal life: the pig.

With the launch of the Bodoland Pig Mission, the BTR administration is taking a decisive step towards food security and sustainable livelihoods, aiming to transform a traditional practice into a scientific, profitable enterprise.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

For generations, pork has been the most consumed meat among the Bodo, Adivasi, Garo, and other tribal communities of the region. Yet, for decades, a significant demand-supply gap forced BTR to rely on imports from distant states like Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. This dependence not only came with higher costs but also posed a constant risk of disease, a vulnerability tragically exposed by the persistent threat of African Swine Fever.

The Bodoland Pig Mission, an ambitious and multi-sectoral program, is designed to close this gap by boosting local production and creating a robust value chain. Under the leadership of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), the mission is promoting scientific pig rearing, establishing modern breeding and fattening units, and fostering a new generation of entrepreneurs. The ultimate goal is to produce a remarkable 100,000 kg of pork daily, transforming traditional livelihood into a sustainable economic activity.

Building a Foundation of Expertise

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The BTR government has sought international expertise to ensure the mission’s success. A landmark agreement with the Danish Consortium of Academic Craftsmanship (DCAC) provides advanced training, capacity building, and private investment for the pork value chain. The collaboration is expected to bring expertise in food processing and value addition, ensuring that every part of the piggery process, from farm to table, is optimized for quality and profitability.

Furthermore, a partnership with the Netherlands-based Programma Uitzending Managers (PUM) is providing technical support for breed improvement and advanced training for local farmers. PUM experts are committed to establishing BTR as a major pig and pork hub in Northeast India. As a testament to this collaboration, North East India’s first nucleus breeding farm is being set up at Dakhin Maithabari village in Baksa district. This state-of-the-art facility, with a capacity of 250 sows, will produce high-genetic-merit piglets, serving as the foundation for a region-wide network of breeder and multiplier farms. So far, 115 farmers have already received advanced training in scientific farm management from PUM experts.

Empowering the Community

One of the mission’s most significant aspects is its focus on empowering tribal youth and women. Schemes are in place to provide self-help groups (SHGs), unemployed graduates, and marginal farmers with loans, subsidies, and technical support to establish their own piggery units. This is not just about producing food; it’s about creating entrepreneurs and job creators in rural households.

“I have been rearing pigs traditionally, but the Bodoland Pig Mission gave me access to better breeds and veterinary care. My income has doubled in two years,” says Monindra Basumatary, a farmer from Baksa district, his voice brimming with hope.

The mission is also fostering collective action, with women’s SHGs pooling resources to set up collective piggery farms. Rupali Narzary, an SHG leader in Udalguri, highlights the cultural resonance of the initiative: “Pig rearing has always been a part of our tradition. Now, with proper support, we can make it a profitable business.”

Overcoming Challenges

The path to self-reliance is not without its hurdles. The specter of African Swine Fever looms large, threatening the livelihoods of pig farmers. In response, the BTR government has launched the “Save the Pigs” initiative, providing biosecurity kits to existing farms and offering doorstep veterinary services through the Pashusakhi network. These proactive measures, coupled with training for over 5,000 farmers on scientific rearing, are crucial for protecting the burgeoning industry.

The mission also addresses the critical issue of feed cost. Fourteen Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) have been equipped with farm machinery for the mechanized cultivation of soybean and maize, the primary ingredients for pig feed. Additionally, 20 farmers have received support for setting up on-farm feed mills, further reducing production costs and increasing self-sufficiency.

A Broader Vision

The Bodoland Pig Mission is a flagship component of the larger Bodofa Livelihood Mission, the BTR government’s most ambitious initiative to create economic clusters, develop value chains, and provide multiple income sources for farmers. This comprehensive program is spearheading a wide range of activities, including the development of 126 FPOs, the creation of dairy clusters, and the promotion of scientific goat rearing.

The Bodofa Livelihood Mission is also nurturing the region’s agricultural diversity. It is creating “Lead Organic Farmers” to transform Bodoland into an organic hub, developing the value chain for Agar cultivation, and establishing nurseries for certified horticultural crops. The mission is also promoting mushroom and spice clusters, with a focus on ginger cultivation, to diversify income streams for local farmers.

Experts estimate that if implemented successfully, the Bodoland Pig Mission could inject Rs 500–Rs 600 crore annually into the rural economy of BTR, potentially reducing pork imports by 70% within five years. For thousands of tribal households, it promises to be more than just a source of income; it’s a path to dignity, self-reliance, and a prosperous future, blending tradition with modern technology to secure both food and a way of life.