Guwahati: A trend of changing names has found its way into Assam as the state cabinet on Tuesday decided to change the name of Hojai’s district headquarters (Sadar) from Sankardeva Nagar to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar.

Speaking after the cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Education Minister Ranoj Pegu said that the government after a series of discussions has decided to rename Hojai’s Sadar area to Srimanta Sankardev Nagar.

Himanta Biswa Sarma also shared a post regarding the decision.

He said, “The state cabinet has decided to rename the district headquarters of Hojai district from ‘Shankardeva Nagar’ to Srimanta Shankardeva Nagar.”

Last week, the Chief Minister of Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma announced that the state cabinet had decided to rename Karimganj district to Shreebhumi.

He stated that the decision to rename the district was taken after a thorough discussion at the cabinet meeting held at the Janata Bhawan (Assam Secretariat) in Guwahati, Assam.

He stated that the Government is planning to rename certain locations and districts in Assam which has no historical reference.

He claimed that there were many places in Assam which were not named according to historic significance and hence, the BJP government is now moving on to rename them.