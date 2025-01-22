Dibrugarh: The 1st International Tai Youth Festival marked a momentous occasion with the launch of the book “Basic History of Multiracial Burma: Indianization and Burmanization” by renowned Myanmar-based author Sai San Aik.

The grand event, held at Assam‘s Langi Godapani Khetra, brought together luminaries from various fields to celebrate the deep historical and cultural connections between India and Myanmar.

Author Sai San Aik, who attended the event, provided an insightful account of the ancient Hindu influences in Burma (modern-day Myanmar), tracing the enduring cultural bonds that have shaped both nations over millennia.

He highlighted how these influences continue to resonate today, strengthening the shared heritage of the two countries.

Dr. Sunil Mohanty, Assam Kshetra Prachar Pramukh of RSS and a distinguished scholar with a Ph.D. in Southeast Asian Studies, elaborated on Bharat’s ancient cultural and trade relations with Southeast Asia.

He explained how India’s rich legacy of script, scriptures, spirituality, art, and craftsmanship is still deeply ingrained in the region’s cultural fabric.

Speaking on the occasion, Assam’s Honourable Minister of Transport and Indigenous Affairs, Shri Jogen Mohan, praised the book as a significant intellectual contribution. He noted its potential to strengthen India’s Act East policy by fostering a deeper understanding of historical and cultural ties.

The event also featured Vijay Sharma of EBH Publishers, who expressed pride in bringing such an impactful work to readers.

The release of “Basic History of Multiracial Burma: Indianization and Burmanization” marks a significant step in highlighting the intertwined histories of India and Myanmar, offering valuable insights into their shared legacy and fostering greater cultural connectivity.