Guwahati: The school dropout rate in Assam remains a pressing concern, with 68,843 children identified as out of school for the 2024-25 academic year.

According to the Union Ministry of Education, higher dropout rates in minority-dominated areas, such as char areas and tea garden regions, contribute significantly to this issue.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Education Minister Ranoj Pegu stated that Mankachar has the highest school dropout rate in the state, followed closely by tea garden areas.

However, the minister claimed that initiatives like setting up model schools in these areas have shown positive results.

Demography plays a crucial role in determining school dropout rates. Districts like Dhubri, Goalpara, and Mankachar, which have significant minority populations, exhibit higher dropout rates, reports claimed.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

In contrast, districts such as Jorhat, Dibrugarh, and Sivasagar have relatively lower dropout rates.

The state government has been working to address this issue by developing school infrastructure and amenities through programs like Gunotsav and SSA, officials claimed.

Incentives like Nijut Moina have also been introduced to encourage girl children to stay in school.

Despite incentives and other efforts, lack of proper job opportunities in the state for educated youth as well financial constraints have also contributed to the dropout rates.