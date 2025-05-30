Guwahati: Exceptionally heavy to extremely heavy rainfall is forecast to continue in Guwahati and other parts of Assam until Saturday (May 31), raising concerns about flooding and landslides.

According to Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA), the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for five western districts as a deep depression over Bangladesh continues to impact the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Satellite imagery from INSAT 3DS at 2:45 PM IST on Friday revealed widespread convective clouds across Assam, with particularly deep convection over the western and central parts of the state, ASDMA said in a statement.

This indicates a high probability (over 75%) of moderate rainfall in the next 1 to 3 hours, accompanied by squally winds reaching speeds of 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph, it said.

The deep depression, which crossed the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts yesterday, is expected to move north-northeastwards and weaken into a well-marked low-pressure area within the next 12 hours. However, its lingering effects are set to bring continued heavy to very heavy rainfall across the state, ASDMA further said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Guwahati Experiences Landslide Incidents

Torrential rain since early Thursday morning has brought Guwahati to a standstill, submerging major roads and residential areas and stranding commuters across the city.

Guwahati has also witnessed landslide incidents on Thursday. In Nizarapar, Lichubagan area of the city, two large rocks blocked the entrance of a house, trapping three individuals, though no damage to life or property was reported.

SDRF teams are engaged in clearing the blockage. At Chitrachal Path, Kharguli Road in Guwahati, debris damaged a house, but no casualties were reported, and the family has moved to relatives’ place.

In Ujjal Nagar, Kahilipara, a landslide was reported near a residential area, but has not yet affected houses; tarpaulins have been provided as a preventive measure to reduce water percolation.

NDRF and SDRF teams have been strategically deployed across Assam, with battalions covering various districts, including Cachar, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Jorhat, Sonitpur, Dibrugarh, Sivasagar, and Dhemaji, to assist with any emerging emergencies.

The state and district authorities are closely monitoring the situation and emergency response systems remain on high alert, ASDMA added.

Red Alert for Western Districts, Landslide Concerns

A red alert has been issued for Saturday (May 31) for five western districts of Assam: Chirang, Bongaigaon, Barpeta, Baksa, and Tamulpur, indicating a severe weather warning.

The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also issued an advisory today, highlighting the risk of exceptionally heavy rainfall over Meghalaya and extremely heavy rainfall with wind speeds of 50-60 kmph gusting to 70 kmph over Assam and neighboring states in the next 24 hours.

This severe weather is anticipated to exacerbate waterlogging, impede vehicular movement, and increase the risk of localized landslides in vulnerable areas.

Landslide-prone districts in Assam include Cachar, Dima Hasao, Hailakandi, Kamrup, Kamrup Metro, Karbi Anglong, Sribhumi, and West Karbi Anglong. Authorities are urging pre-identification of safe shelters and relocation of vulnerable populations to reduce potential loss of life.