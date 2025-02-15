Guwahati: The Secondary Education Department has suspended Ashok Choudhury, headmaster of Gasbari High School in Kamrup, Assam due to negligence in conducting the HSLC Examination 2025.

The action follows a delay in distributing question papers on the first day of the exam at the school’s examination centre.

The suspension order, issued by Secondary Education Director Mamata Hojai, took immediate effect.

The order stated that to ensure the smooth conduct of the remaining exams, Muktaram Patowary, headmaster of Gopalthan Regional High School, has been appointed as the new examination centre supervisor.

Kamrup Inspector of Schools, Tapan Kalita said that the department took the action as it was committed to maintaining the integrity of the examination process and preventing such lapses from recurring.

The HSLC Examination 2025, conducted by the Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), began on February 15 and will conclude on March 3, 2025.