Guwahati: In a celebration of Assam’s rich cultural heritage, Sereki, an indigenous handloom brand, has unveiled a new campaign inspired by the enchanting River Island of Majuli.

Known for its contemporary handloom designs – especially the Mekhela Sador – that blend tradition with modern craftsmanship, Sereki’s campaign seeks to showcase the strength, creativity, and elegance embodied by Assamese women.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The campaign takes viewers on a journey through Majuli, offering a unique glimpse into the life and traditions of the island’s inhabitants.

It captures the simplicity of daily life while reflecting on the beauty of traditional Assamese attire, particularly the Mekhela Sador, which has been a symbol of grace for generations.

Central to the campaign is the story of three young women who escape their homes early one morning to spend a day exploring Majuli.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

They walk along the banks of the mighty Brahmaputra River, feeling the tranquillity of the island’s serene landscapes.

Along the way, they witness the traditional raakh by the riverbanks, learn about the centuries-old practices of the Xatra, and gain insight into the rich cultural heritage of Majuli, including the intricate mask-making traditions used in their plays.

As the day unfolds, the women find themselves playfully reconnecting with their surroundings, enjoying the island’s unique charm.

They cycle along narrow paths, spend time relaxing by the river, and even play with the children of the island.

This playful spirit and connection to nature bring a sense of joy and nostalgia, reminding them of the beautiful simplicity of life.

If someone from outside Assam were to witness this, they might also get a chance to learn about the beauty of Majuli – its culture, its traditions, and its timeless significance as a place that enriches lives.

The campaign artfully concludes as the women realize the day has passed too quickly, and they rush back home as the sun sets, leaving behind the peaceful island to return to the rhythm of daily life.

Through this narrative, Sereki seeks to subtly weave the story of its brand – one that represents the timelessness of Assamese culture, femininity, and artisanal craftsmanship.

The campaign highlights the intricate craftsmanship that goes into each Mekhela Sador, emphasizing Sereki’s commitment to preserving artisanal values while bringing forward contemporary design.

Founded by Reema Khargaria in 1993, Sereki has evolved as a contemporary handloom design brand that has celebrated the richness of Assam’s heritage through its carefully curated design approach and craftsmanship, which preserves artisanal values and elegance to harmoniously blend tradition and modernity.

Majuli, often described as a place where time slows down, serves as the perfect backdrop for this campaign, reminding viewers of the island’s natural beauty and its role as a cultural hub.

The beautiful cultural nostalgia that Majuli evokes adds depth to the women’s journey, and it is through such timeless traditions that the Mekhelas of Sereki are woven.

“Majuli holds a special place in the heart of Assam, and through this campaign, we aim to capture the magic, simplicity, and beauty that Majuli embodies,” said Anuksha Khargaria, co-founder of Sereki.

“Sereki is more than a brand – it is a reflection of the strength and grace of Assamese women, and we want to share this story with the world.”

“This is one of our campaigns, and we have many more coming up, highlighting the beauty of Assam and our culture through our weaves and our heritage.

It’s truly an honour to represent Assam in this capacity through the beauty of a Mekhela Sador.

As more and more designers and fashion connoisseurs are welcoming the Mekhela Sador into their trousseau, we feel it as our duty to tell the story of our culture through our weaves.

And when people own a piece of Sereki, they will get a whiff of Majuli or our looms or the namghars of Assam.

Each and every Mekhela Sador is uniquely different from the other, yet all of them represent the stories and culture of Assam and the Assamese people,” she added.