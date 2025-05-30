Guwahati: Ferry operations connecting Guwahati and North Guwahati in Assam, were temporarily halted on Friday because of continuous heavy rainfall and stormy weather.

The Inland Water Transport (IWT) Department announced the suspension as a safety precaution amid deteriorating weather conditions.

Jayanta Gogoi, an engineer with the IWT Department, stated, “Ferry services will remain suspended until weather conditions improve and it is safe to resume operations.” Meanwhile, commuters have been advised to use alternative transport options.

The IWT Department is closely monitoring the situation and will restart ferry services once the weather stabilizes. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for Assam until May 31 due to a deep depression intensifying over the northwest Bay of Bengal.

With the onset of monsoon rains across Assam and other Northeastern states, districts such as Dhubri, Goalpara, Kokrajhar, Hailakandi, Cachar, and Dima Hasao have been warned about extremely heavy rainfall and strong squally winds between 40 to 60 kmph. The IMD has also highlighted the risk of flash floods, waterlogging, uprooted trees, landslides, and power outages in these regions.

Overnight rainfall led to waterlogging in many parts of Guwahati on Friday. The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) earlier issued a statement warning that continued heavy rains could worsen flooding, disrupt traffic, and increase the chances of tree falls and localized landslides in vulnerable areas.

City officials are closely monitoring the situation, with emergency response teams on high alert, according to the ASDMA. Residents have been urged to exercise caution.

The ASDMA further advised daily commuters and travelers to plan their movements carefully and avoid unnecessary travel during heavy rainfall. People living in low-lying and hilly areas should remain vigilant for signs of flooding or landslides.