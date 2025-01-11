Guwahati: A string of recent incidents involving women’s deaths has raised serious concerns about safety in Assam’s capital city Guwahati. In the past 15 days alone, at least five women have been found dead under various circumstances.

On January 9, Pratiksha Sharma, a 25-year-old woman from Tinsukia, was found dead in her rented accommodation in Tarun Nagar area of the city. She was employed in a private firm in Guwahati.

The following day (January 10), Biplabi Nath, a resident of Goalpara who worked in a beauty salon in Guwahati, was found dead in her rented house in Rukminigaon.

On the same day, Sonali Das, a 22-year-old woman, was critically injured in an attack by a man in Betapara. The accused, Azul Haque, has been arrested.

Earlier, on December 26, a 25-year-old woman, Mousumi Gogoi, was stabbed by a cab driver, Bhupen Das, after she rejected his advances. Das subsequently attempted to kill himself.

On December 27, the bodies of a 14-year-old girl and a boy were found floating in the Brahmaputra River. The girl had been missing from her home in Garigaon area in Guwahati since December 25.

On January 1, Payel Saikia, 25, was found dead in her rental apartment at Nizarapar in Guwahati. Two men, Raj Khaund and Manabjyoti Koch, were arrested in connection with her death.

Police alleged that Raj, who presented himself as Payel’s husband despite never legally marrying her, and Manabjyoti, who was Payel’s manager and close friend, may have contributed to her emotional distress and eventual suicide.

These incidents have sparked widespread concern about women’s safety in Guwahati and have prompted calls for increased security measures and stricter enforcement of laws to protect women.

“The recent deaths of young women in the city have raised concerns about their safety and well-being. Many young women move to Guwahati for education or employment, often living independently. While independence offers opportunities, it also presents challenges, including potential safety risks. Authorities should take steps for increased support systems and safety measures for young women living away from home,” said Govinda Das, a city resident.