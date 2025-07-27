Guwahati: Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) is set to make Guwahati Railway Station India’s first fully plastic recycling hub by Independence Day 2025, in a bold move toward sustainability.

The initiative, launched in collaboration with IIT Guwahati and the Assam Pollution Control Board (APCB), aims to transform plastic waste management across India’s railway system.

This project highlights Indian Railways’ commitment to eco-friendly practices and sets an example for public infrastructure nationwide.

Guwahati was chosen as the pilot site due to its significance as the main gateway to the Northeast. The station handles thousands of passengers daily, making it an ideal location to implement this sustainability model.

NFR aims not only to reduce plastic waste but also to improve recycling systems and raise awareness among passengers about the harmful effects of single-use plastics.

The Assam Pollution Control Board is playing a key role in ensuring compliance and engaging the public. It is conducting awareness campaigns to educate commuters on the importance of responsible waste disposal.

Together, the partners aim to create a station where recycling becomes a part of everyday life.

The transformation will include an integrated waste management system, with separate bins for dry and wet waste, dedicated plastic collection points, and on-site recycling units to process waste into reusable products.

A digital dashboard will track waste collection and recycling rates, making the process transparent and measurable.

Passengers will be encouraged to take part through announcements, signage, and campaigns run by APCB and IIT Guwahati. Vendors will also be encouraged to switch to biodegradable packaging to reduce plastic usage.

The goal is to create an environment that promotes sustainability among commuters, vendors, and staff alike.

This project will have both environmental and social benefits. Reducing plastic waste that would otherwise end up in landfills and drains will help lower pollution in Guwahati and the surrounding areas.

It will also generate new job opportunities in recycling and waste management. The initiative supports India’s Plastic Waste Management Rules, 2016, and aligns with the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan (Clean India Mission).

General Manager of Northeast Frontier Railway, Rajiv Singh, said, “The station will make a significant contribution to cleanliness.” The long-term goal is to expand this model to major railway stations across India, setting a standard for sustainable practices in the Indian Railways network.

Public involvement is essential for the success of this project. Passengers can help by using the designated bins, avoiding single-use plastics, supporting sustainable packaging, and participating in clean-up drives. Every small action will contribute to a greener railway system.

Guwahati Railway Station is set to become a national model for eco-friendly transportation infrastructure as August 15, 2025, approaches.

Through innovation, collaboration, and public participation, this initiative marks a significant step in how Indian Railways addresses environmental challenges. The message is clear: sustainable travel begins at the station.

