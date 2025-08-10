Guwahati: In a recent operation, the East Guwahati Police District (EGPD) team from Basistha Police Station rescued a missing minor girl on Saturday, hours after her mother filed a missing complaint.

Police confirmed that the girl had gone missing from a local area in Guwahati. After receiving the complaint, the police quickly began a search, following leads that brought them to a residence in Hatigaon.

“Every missing child case is treated seriously. As soon as we received the report, our team worked quickly to locate the girl and ensure her safe return,” said an EGPD officer involved in the operation.

After the rescue, the authorities completed the necessary legal formalities and reunited the girl with her mother. “Our focus was on ensuring her safety. We are glad she has returned home safely,” the officer added.

The Guwahati Police Commissionerate shared the news on social media, tagging Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Assam Police DGP, to acknowledge the police team’s prompt response.

Child rights advocates have praised the operation, stressing the importance of public awareness about child safety.

Under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the law treats cases of exploitation, abduction, or abuse involving minors with strict legal action.