Guwahati: In a bid to enhance community engagement and improve public service delivery, the Guwahati Police Commissionerate has launched a dedicated WhatsApp helpline.

This initiative was introduced by newly appointed Police Commissioner, Partha Sarathi Mahanta, on his first day in office.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The helpline number, 6026900651, allows citizens to directly connect with the police via WhatsApp messages. Residents can report concerns, seek assistance, and share information about any issues they encounter.

“This helpline will be monitored directly from the Commissioner’s office, and I will personally oversee the messages received,” Commissioner Mahanta stated.

“Our primary goal is to effectively address public grievances and work collaboratively with citizens to combat crime within the city,” he said.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Commissioner Mahanta emphasized the importance of public cooperation in crime prevention. He identified common concerns such as chain snatching, mobile phone theft, cyber fraud, vehicle theft, and traffic violations as key areas of focus.

He further stated that the police will strengthen their informant network and actively seek public information to proactively address these issues.

Recognizing the positive impact of community involvement, Commissioner Mahanta commended citizens for their efforts in adhering to traffic rules.

He pointed to the significantly reduced number of drink-driving incidents on New Year’s Eve as evidence of this positive trend.

Partha Sarathi Mahanta, previously the chief of the Assam Police Special Task Force, assumed the role of Guwahati Police Commissioner on December 31, 2024.