Guwahati: The Police Commissionerate has rolled out detailed guidelines to ensure Puja organizers, committees, and devotees celebrate Durga Puja 2025 peacefully, safely, and sustainably in Assam’s Guwahati.

In a public advisory, the police laid out clear “Dos and Don’ts” aimed at maintaining law and order, managing crowds, and promoting environmental responsibility.

Authorities directed organizers to secure prior approval for setting up pandals, present valid fitness certificates for sound and electrical equipment, and install CCTV cameras for continuous monitoring.

They must also ensure proper lighting, set up barricades to control crowds, and share volunteer lists in coordination with local police stations.

The police have strictly enforced noise control measures.

Sound levels must not exceed 55 dB (A) between 6 am and 10 pm, and 45 dB (A) from 10 pm to 6 am.

Loudspeaker use is banned after 10 pm to safeguard the comfort of residents, particularly students and the elderly.

Eco-Friendly Mandates and Public Safety Measures

In an effort to promote green practices, the police instructed Puja committees to use only biodegradable materials for idols and decorations.

They prohibited plastic and other non-biodegradable substances and ordered all immersion activities to follow district-level environmental guidelines.

Dumping waste or polluting water bodies remains strictly forbidden, and the police have encouraged all groups to adopt eco-conscious immersion methods.

To prevent accidents, the advisory bans inflammable materials inside pandals and forbids bursting firecrackers during immersion processions.

Vehicles must not park within 100 meters of any pandal, and organizers must avoid unauthorized processions or coercive fundraising, both of which are now classified as illegal.

Upholding Communal Harmony and Emergency Preparedness

Guwahati Police also urged all participants to respect communal sentiments and avoid actions that might trigger social unrest.

They instructed major pandals to set up medical teams, emergency response areas, and public announcements warning against pickpocketing.

The guidelines also mandate the establishment of 24×7 help desks at key locations.

For emergencies, the advisory also includes contact numbers for the District Administration, Fire and Emergency Services, GMC Control Room, and Deputy Commissioners of Police.