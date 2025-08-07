Guwahati: The newly constructed Terminal 2 (T2) at Guwahati’s Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport has been awarded the International Architecture Award 2025 in the Transport category.

This recognition highlights T2 as a significant achievement in sustainable design and cultural representation through architecture.

The terminal, which was unveiled at the Advantage Assam 2.0 summit by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, draws inspiration from Assam’s natural and cultural elements.

Its design incorporates motifs from bamboo and the foxtail orchid, the state flower, reflecting themes of resilience, strength, and elegance.

The terminal is designed as a cultural expression, celebrating Assam’s biodiversity and traditions through its forms and patterns.

Covering 140,000 square meters, T2 will increase the airport’s annual capacity to 13.1 million passengers, a sixfold increase from its current capacity.

The terminal was developed with four key principles in mind: sustainable design, passenger experience, digital systems, and environmental responsibility.

It features indoor greenery, Gamocha-patterned wall motifs, advanced security systems, self-bag drop counters, e-gates with Digi Yatra, and other modern amenities aimed at enhancing the passenger experience.

T2 incorporates several sustainable features, including a green roof, rainwater harvesting, energy-efficient lighting, and the use of natural light.

The terminal also includes modern infrastructure such as elevated traffic lanes, ten contact stands, 22 remote stands, and an upgraded taxiway, which will improve the region’s aviation capacity.

Inside, travelers will notice design elements that reflect Assam’s identity, including bamboo motifs, traditional craftsmanship, and references to the Brahmaputra River, Majuli, and the Jaapi, a traditional bamboo hat.

T2 is not only a functional terminal but also a space that introduces visitors to Assam’s culture. Managed by Adani Airport Holdings, T2 is scheduled to begin operations in the last quarter of 2025.

The Rs 2,000 crore redevelopment project aims to modernize the airport, improve the travel experience, and contribute to the growth of tourism and economic development in Northeast India.

By winning the International Architecture Award 2025 for Transport, T2 demonstrates the successful combination of modern infrastructure, cultural heritage, and sustainable design.