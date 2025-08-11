Guwahati: The domestic cargo terminal at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport (LGBIA), operated by Guwahati International Airport Limited (GIAL), set a new record in July by handling 952 metric tonnes of cargo, marking the highest monthly cargo handling in its history.

This figure surpasses the previous record of 841 MT, reflecting a 13.2% increase in overall cargo movement. The surge was primarily driven by a 15.26% rise in inbound cargo, with Delhi and Bengaluru emerging as the leading supply points for the region.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This growth highlights LGBIA’s transformation into a key logistics hub for Northeast India, supported by improved operational efficiency and reliable service delivery.

Agartala and Imphal led outbound performance, followed by Delhi, Bengaluru, Mumbai, and Kolkata.

Outbound shipments also saw a healthy 5.24% increase, further establishing the airport’s role in connecting Northeast India to major metropolitan markets.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Industry experts credit this achievement to streamlined processes, a skilled workforce, and a customer-centric approach that consistently meets and often exceeds stakeholder expectations.

Ongoing infrastructure upgrades and technology-driven improvements are also enhancing the terminal’s capacity to handle rising cargo volumes without compromising service quality.

With its continuous growth and improved operational benchmarks, the GIAL cargo terminal at LGBIA is solidifying its status as the premier cargo gateway for Northeast India.

This milestone not only strengthens the region’s role in national supply chains but also contributes highly to broader economic growth.