Assam: Grievance redressal bench for child rights violations held in Haflong

Haflong: For the first time ever a grievance redressal bench on matters of child rights violations and welfare was at Haflong in Dima Hasao, Assam.

The initiative was held at Govt Boys’ Higher Secondary School, Haflong in Dima Hasao.

The bench was chaired by Shyamal Prasad Saikia, Chairman, of ASCPCR (Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights) along with Rilanjana Talukdar, Member, ASCPCR.

The event was jointly organized by NCPCR (National Commission for Protection of Child Rights) and ASCPCR (Assam State Commission for Protection of Child Rights) in collaboration with the District Administration, Dima Hasao. This is the first of its kind being organized by the commission in the Dima Hasao district.

Executive Member of North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council Donpainon Thaosen addressing the event appreciated the effort of the commission and instructed all the line departments to ensure and create awareness among the public on various government schemes related to financial assistance, scholarships, POCSO Act, etc.

Shyamal Prasad Saikia reiterated the departments to ensure the availability of their services towards the required children and are not denied of any rights.

Speaking on the current scenario of children who are within the age parameters, the commission exhorted that rights are given with utmost priority in all aspects.

Schools for children within the defined area to ensure RTE for the migrant labourers and those from low-income families, challenges faced due to unavailability of the required documents, discontinuation of education or health issues due to absence of parental death etc., all such cases should be redressed with utmost sincerity and dedication and that wherever the intervention of the commission is required, the matter will be taken up for assurance to redress them at the earliest.

Rilanjana Talukdar, Member, ASCPCR stated that the children of this district should in no way be denied any rights and should be protected.

Seeing a good number of registrations for redressal and attendance of the people she said that although it is a small district with a lesser population as compared to the other districts of the state, she said she was hopeful that the camp has indeed been a great success in terms of penetration of the awareness about the redressal bench and that in future to no child is denied of his/ her rights.

More than 25 departments participated on desks such as Social Welfare, Education, Health, Labour department, Banks, Assam Police, Aadhar service providers etc.