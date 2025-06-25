Guwahati: A suspected grenade explosion occurred at the CRPF camp located in Sapjuri Panbari under Bokakhat subdivision of Assam on Tuesday evening, injuring three Assam Police personnel.

According to reports, the explosive is believed to have been thrown at the camp from a moving motorcycle.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The incident took place around 6:30 pm and is being treated as a targeted attack. The blast caused panic in the immediate area, prompting a prompt response from security forces.

The injured personnel have been identified as Siddhartha Borbora, Sushil Bhumij, and Mintu Hazarika. All three sustained serious injuries and were taken to Bokakhat Civil Hospital for treatment.

Following the incident, a search operation was launched by security forces under the supervision of the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO). A high alert has been issued in Bokakhat and adjoining areas.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The identity of the attackers and their motive remain unconfirmed as the investigation continues.