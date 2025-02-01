Guwahati: The Assam government‘s Directorate of Geology & Mining has come under fire for its plan to extract granite from the Hatiutha hills in Morigaon district.

Vehemently opposing the state government’s plan to extract granite from Hatiutha hills, locals residents said the move will completely destroy the ecologically vital and culturally significant landmark.

Locals have united in opposition, vowing to launch a “violent movement” if the Assam government proceeds with the project.

A protest meeting organized at Hatiutha under Jagiroad police station in Morigaon district saw a passionate plea to protect the culturally and ecologically significant site.

“The mountain is the place where the emotions and dignity of the people of Hatiutha area are involved. Under no circumstances will excavation be allowed. If necessary, we will launch a violent movement,” said Chitra Bangthai, executive president of the Karbi Cultural Society’s Morigaon District unit.

The protesters argue that the government’s pursuit of short-term profit ignores the long-term consequences for the environment and the local community.

Hatiutha hills are not only a vital part of the ecosystem of the area, supporting diverse bird and wildlife populations and offering tourism potential, but also hold deep cultural significance.

“Destroying the environment without turning that potential into resources is totally unacceptable,” one speaker asserted.

Residents pointed out that the hills serve as a refuge during the rainy season and are integral to their way of life.

Many institutions, cemeteries, water supply schemes, and villages bear the name “Hatiutha,” underscoring the hill’s deep cultural significance.

“Every rock on the mountain carries a history. If it is destroyed, the people of this area will lose their identity,” one resident said.

Rabindra Deka, a vocal critic of the government, slammed the administration for its “nation-destroying actions,” accusing them of selling off Assam’s resources “step by step,” from its land to now its mountains.

Deka spoke about the personal connection many residents have to the hills, recalling childhood memories and noting the crucial role the mountains play in providing shelter during the rainy season.

“As long as there is a drop of blood in the body, we will fight for the protection of the mountains,” he said.

Other speakers, including Morigaon District Students’ Union secretary Shiva Das, teacher Dhravajyoti Bhuyan, and social worker Deepak Medhi, echoed these sentiments.

They spoke on the need for unity and commitment to protect the hills at any cost.

The meeting concluded with the adoption of several resolutions, signaling the community’s resolve to resist the proposed granite extraction.

The locals have vowed to continue their protests and explore all available avenues to safeguard Hatiutha hills.