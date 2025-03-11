Guwahati: The Assam government will reduce electricity rates by Rs 1 per unit for low and middle-class consumers under the Jeevan Dhara and Domestic Category.

Finance Minister Ajanta Neog announced the subsidy in the state budget for the fiscal year 2025–26 on March 10, and it will take effect from May 1, 2025.

This initiative will benefit 48 lakh consumers across Assam, mainly those who consume up to 120 units per month.

The subsidy, amounting to Rs 300 crore for the financial year, aims to reduce the financial burden on households while ensuring affordable and reliable electricity for lower and middle-income families.

Meanwhile, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced in February that solar panels installed on the rooftops of households under the Central government’s PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana have generated 24 MW of electricity across the state.

He also stated that this initiative has allowed consumers to save a significant amount of electricity.

Taking to the social media platform X, CM Sarma wrote, “The people of Assam are rapidly adopting the solar power revolution in the state through the @PMSuryaGhar Yojana. Under this scheme, 6,500 households have so far installed rooftop solar panels generating over 24 MW of power, which has resulted in major savings for the people.”