Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that a total of 15 Bangladeshi nationals were sent back to their country through the Sribhumi district.

On Tuesday, two individuals, identified as Irfan Khan and Nurul Afsar, were intercepted and pushed back by Sribhumi district police along the Indo-Bangladesh border.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Sarma praised the operation in a post on X, stating, “Stern action against illegal infiltration. Continuing with their strict vigil along the Indo-Bangladesh border, @sribhumipolice intercepted 2 Bangladeshi nationals and pushed them back. This strict monitoring by @assampolice will continue. Good job.”

Later, the Chief Minister confirmed the pushback of an additional 13 Bangladeshi nationals through Sutarkandi, stating, “Committed to a firm stand on illegal infiltration.”

Sribhumi district, along with Cachar, Dhubri, and South Salmara-Mankachar, shares a 267.5 km international border with Bangladesh. The Sutarkandi Integrated Check Post (ICP) in Sribhumi serves as a crucial point for border control.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

This action comes amidst ongoing efforts by Assam Police and the Border Security Force (BSF) to prevent illegal entry from Bangladesh, particularly following political instability in the neighboring country last year.

Sutarkandi is one of three ICPs along the India-Bangladesh border in the Northeast, with the others located in Dawki (Meghalaya) and Akhaura (Tripura). Additionally, the region has an ICP at Darranga, Assam, along the India-Bhutan border.