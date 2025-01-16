Guwahati: In the wake of the tragic mine collapse in Umrangso in Assam’s Dima Hasao district, the state cabinet has announced a series of measures to address the incident.

A judicial enquiry commission headed by Justice Anima Hazarika, former Judge of Gauhati High Court, will be constituted to investigate the matter and determine responsibility for the incident.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The judicial commission will submit the report to the government within three months time.

The cabinet has also approved an ex-gratia payment of Rs. 10 lakh to the next of kin of the four deceased persons.

Furthermore, Rs. 10 lakh compensation will be provided to the next of kin of the five individuals still missing, regardless of whether they are found alive or deceased.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

To prevent future such tragedies, the Assam government will frame a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to effect a blanket ban on rat-hole mining across the state.

Additionally, a Special Investigation Team (SIT) will be formed to investigate the entire incident based on the existing FIR. Retired Justice Anima Hazarika will monitor the SIT’s investigations.

The Mines and Minerals Department will collaborate with central agencies to close down all existing rat-hole mines.

A total of nine mine workers were trapped inside the coal mine at Tin Kilo in Umrangsu area after a sudden gush of water flooded the quarry on January 6. Of them, the bodies of four workers have been recovered so far.

The first body was recovered on Wednesday while three others were fished out on Saturday.

Rescue operations are being carried out by NDRF, SDRF, and army personnel, though navy divers have been withdrawn.