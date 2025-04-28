Guwahati: The Assam Government has directed all agencies, departments, and contractors engaged in de-siltation activities to clear silt from drain sides within two hours of extraction, starting 2025.

The move, part of the Mission Flood Free initiative, aims to mitigate urban flooding and ensure public safety.

Issuing an official order, Sumit Sattawan, District Commissioner and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), Kamrup Metropolitan District, stated that failure to comply would invite legal action under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

The order follows repeated observations by monitoring committees that agencies left extracted silt unattended for more than 24 hours, even though instructions mandated lifting within two hours.

Officials noted that dumped silt often re-entered drains during rains, rendering de-siltation efforts ineffective and creating unhygienic conditions for commuters.

Stressing the urgent nature of the directive, the District Commissioner warned that any negligence or non-compliance would be treated as obstruction to public service.

Authorities will initiate legal action against violators as per Sections 41 (C), 51 (b), 55 (1), (2), and 58 (1), (2) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

— Chief Minister Assam (@CMOfficeAssam) April 27, 2025

