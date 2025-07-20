Written by – Manoj Kumar Ojha

Guwahati: The Assam government has announced the construction of the Gauripur Trumpet Interchange to tackle potential traffic congestion at the Gauripur T-junction near the upcoming Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu.

The initiative was unveiled by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through a social media post on Sunday, where he shared a poster highlighting the government’s forward-thinking approach.

Anticipating Problems Before They Arise

Officials expect the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Setu, a major bridge project under development, to increase traffic load at the Gauripur T-junction, a critical convergence point in the region’s transport network.

Recognizing the possibility of future bottlenecks, the government has chosen to act in advance.

“We don’t just solve problems, we prevent them from occurring,” the poster declared, emphasizing the administration’s shift from reactive to preventive planning.

To address the anticipated traffic issues, the state has begun construction of the Gauripur Trumpet Interchange, a modern road infrastructure design that allows seamless and uninterrupted traffic movement between diverging and converging routes.

Trumpet interchanges are particularly effective in managing T-junctions, ensuring safe transitions without traffic lights or roundabouts, thereby minimizing congestion and enhancing road safety.

Building Aspirational Assam

CM Sarma, in his statement on X (formerly Twitter), underlined the government’s long-term vision for development:

“Policy making in a New Assam is proactive and envisioned to serve future needs. We have gone beyond quick fixes to build infrastructure for an aspirational Assam,” he wrote.

His remarks reflect the government’s commitment to building durable, future-ready infrastructure that caters not just to current demands, but also to the evolving needs of the state’s population.

Setting a Model of Governance

The Assam government considers this move part of its broader infrastructure and urban development roadmap, which aims to transform the state into a logistics and connectivity hub in the Northeast.

By identifying and addressing infrastructural gaps in advance, the government seeks to avoid costly delays and public inconvenience in the future, setting a benchmark for other regions.

The Gauripur Trumpet Interchange exemplifies a new era in Assam’s governance, one that emphasizes foresight, sustainability, and seamless execution. With such initiatives, the state is steadily paving the path toward its aspiration of becoming a modern, efficient, and well-connected region in the heart of Northeast India.