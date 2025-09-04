Guwahati: The Assam government has told the Gauhati High Court that the “due process of law” was followed while allotting 3,000 bighas of land to Mahabal Cement for setting up a cement factory in Dima Hasao district.

State Advocate General Devajit Saikia said construction will begin only after the company obtains necessary clearances from the Union Environment and Forest Ministry and the pollution control board.

He also submitted a report from a three-member government committee that reviewed the land allotment, assessing its suitability, usability, and implications.

Saikia added that Mahabal Cement, part of the Trivikram Consortium, had applied for 6,000 bighas of land, but the autonomous council approved 3,000 bighas in two parts for the project. The land has been leased for 30 years at an annual revenue rate of Rs 250 per bigha, along with a one-time land premium of Rs 2 lakh per bigha.

Officials said 34% of the land will be maintained as a green belt in line with environmental norms. Out of the total, 1,782 bighas will be used for plant operations, including roads, railway sidings, a solar plant, truck parking, residential areas, and other facilities, while 554 bighas will remain vacant.

Saikia emphasized that the council has full authority to allot land and that the Ceiling Act does not apply in the Sixth Schedule district. The final decision on the plant will be taken by central authorities, and no machinery will be moved until all regulatory approvals are secured.

The Gauhati High Court has directed the petitioners to respond to the government’s affidavit.