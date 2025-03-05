Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma stated on Tuesday that the Assam Government may seek Interpol’s assistance to probe the anti-India activities of Pakistani national Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

The State police’s Special Investigation Team (SIT) registered a case against Sheikh in February for his social media comments on Assam and India’s internal matters.

Sheikh, an advisor to the Pakistan Planning Commission, allegedly has connections to Elizabeth Colburn Gogoi, the wife of Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi.

Sarma revealed that the SIT had gathered substantial preliminary information about Sheikh. “He visited India with several individuals from Pakistan, including the country’s Attorney-General. They stayed in smaller hotels to avoid attention, and their visits continued until the COVID-19 pandemic,” he said.

Sarma also mentioned that he had informed Union Home Minister Amit Shah about the ongoing developments in this sensitive matter.

He stated that while the SIT could investigate up to a certain point, they may need to involve Interpol for further investigation.

Sarma noted that Sheikh had connections with some Assamese individuals, including an Assamese woman whose husband works at Jawaharlal Nehru University.

The Chief Minister stressed that the investigation wasn’t just focused on an individual, as Pakistan’s influence and the role of its Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) in India were becoming more evident.

He stated that a clearer picture of Sheikh’s alleged anti-India activities would emerge in two to three months.

The BJP continued to target Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi, accusing his wife of links to an “ISI-backed” individual, Ali Tauqeer Sheikh.

Sarma told the Assam Assembly that Gaurav Gogoi had received a wedding gift from Rakesh Kumar Paul, the prime accused in the Assam Public Service Commission cash-for-job scam.