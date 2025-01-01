Guwahati: The Assam government on Wednesday took a significant step towards a greener future by flagging off 56 new electric AC buses and announcing the complete phasing out of diesel city buses in Guwahati by 2026.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, who also inaugurated a newly constructed mini Inter-State Bus Terminal (ISBT) at Khanapara, stated that the move is aimed at combating air pollution and creating a more sustainable transportation system.

“By 2026, all diesel buses in Guwahati will be replaced with over 356 electric buses. Under the PM e-Bus Sewa, an additional 100 electric buses will be added to the fleet,” Sarma stated.

Sarma highlighted Assam’s leading role in digitizing the transport sector, stating, “Assam has secured the number one position in the country in terms of complete digitization of the transport system.”

This digitization has effectively reduced the influence of middlemen, with a 90% decrease in their involvement in the Assam State Transport Corporation.

To further streamline operations, the state government plans to establish six vehicle fitness centers and set up motor driving institutes in every assembly constituency. These institutes will be empowered to issue driving licenses, enhancing accessibility and efficiency for citizens.