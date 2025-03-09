Guwahati: The Assam government has announced the recipients of its highest civilian awards for 2024, recognizing individuals for their remarkable contributions across various fields and will felicitate 20 eminent individuals, as stated by the Chief Minister.

Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma made the announcement following a key cabinet meeting.

The state’s highest civilian honour, Assam Baibhav, has been conferred upon Lieutenant General (Retired) Rana Pratap Kalita, former General Officer Commanding-in-Chief (GOC-in-C) of the Eastern Command, for his distinguished service.

In addition, six individuals have been selected for the Assam Saurav Award, the second-highest civilian honour, while thirteen others will receive the Assam Gaurav Award for their exceptional achievements.

The Assam Saurav Awardees include Subramanian Ramadorai from Tamil Nadu, Dr. Bappi Pal from Hojai, Dr. Purabi Saikia from Lakhimpur, Dwipen Baruah from Kamrup, Hemanta Dutta from Darrang, and Uma Chetry from Golaghat.

The Assam Gaurav Award will be presented to Phuleswari Dutta from Lakhimpur, Meenakshi Das from Kamrup, Parthib Sundar Gogoi from Sivasagar, Dhirendra Nath Pal from Dhubri, Haridas Das from Barpeta, Binong Teron from Karbi Anglong, Nazrul Haque from Sribhumi, Biswajit Bora from Jorhat, Bharat Kalita from Bajali, Barlangfa Narzary from Kokrajhar, Ram Sashoni from Dibrugarh, Upamanyu Borkakoty from Sivasagar, and David Pratim Gogoi from Kamrup.

These prestigious awards recognize excellence in fields such as military service, education, arts, literature, and social work.

The awardees will be honoured at a grand ceremony in Guwahati on March 30, 2025.