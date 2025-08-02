Guwahati: The Governor of Assam, Lakshman Prasad Acharya, inaugurated the new academic block at the North East Military School in Bijni on Saturday.

This marks a significant step in the school’s growth and its role in shaping disciplined, value-driven, and patriotic citizens from Northeast India.

In a post shared on X (formerly Twitter), Governor Acharya expressed his confidence in the school’s future:

“Today, I inaugurated the new academic building of North East Military School, Bijni. I am confident this institution will continue to inspire students with the spirit of ‘Nation First,’ grounded in Indian traditions, values, discipline, and patriotism. I believe it will contribute to the vision of a ‘Developed India.'”

The Governor also tagged the President of India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, highlighting the alignment of the institution’s mission with national goals.

Located in Assam’s Chirang district, the North East Military School has become a leading institution that blends academic rigor with military discipline.

The new academic building will enhance infrastructure and boost learning outcomes, creating a more holistic educational environment.

With a focus on leadership, physical fitness, ethical values, and national duty, the school aims to produce future leaders prepared for a life of service.

The upgrade enhances the North East Military School’s mission to develop well-rounded individuals dedicated to national progress.