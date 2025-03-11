Guwahati: The Governor of Assam has declared a local holiday on March 15, 2025, to observe the Dol Jatra (Holi) Festival in the Kamrup (Metro) District.

As a result, all state government offices and educational institutions in the district will remain closed, allowing residents to celebrate the festival.

Along with government offices and schools, all financial institutions in the Kamrup (Metro) District will also observe the holiday.

This closure complies with Section 25 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881, and follows the Government of India’s Ministry of Home Affairs Notification No. 20/25/Pub-I dated June 8, 1957.

