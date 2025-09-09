Assam SOP against immigrants

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday, said the state government has framed a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) to set into operation the Immigrant (Expulsion from Assam) Act, 1950 for the detection and deportation of foreigners.

CM Sarma said the Supreme Court, “through constitutional directives, has clarified that the Assam government is empowered to invoke the 1950 Act to expel illegal immigrants.”

“Under this Act, the Deputy Commissioner is empowered by the Centre to evacuate any person considered to be a foreigner. For the first time, the State Cabinet has decided to implement this law in letter and spirit,” he said.

As per the new SOP, the Deputy Commissioner will send a notice that provides 10 days to any suspected individual to prove their citizenship.

If, post-hearing, the Deputy Commissioner infers he is a foreigner, “an immediate order of eviction will be passed.

“The identified foreigner will be evacuated or pushed back from Assam without delay,” Sarma explained.

However, if the Deputy Commissioner cannot come to a definitive conclusion, the matter will be referred to the Foreigners’ Tribunal for further adjudication.

Referring to the move as “a landmark decision,” Sarma said it would make it significantly easier for the government to identify and deport illegal foreigners.

“Never before has this Act been implemented in such a manner. Now, with the Supreme Court’s mandate, Assam will firmly act to safeguard the rights of its citizens,” he said.