Guwahati: A man was apprehended by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) with the Special Task Force (STF) in Goalpara, Assam for his alleged links with the terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed (JEM).

The accused identified as Sahanur Alom was apprehended based on inputs and allegations that he was in contact with the terror outfit based in Pakistan.

The NIA team apprehended him along with two others from the Agia area in Goalpara.

However, there was no statement regarding how Alom was involved with the terror outfit or why he was in contact with them.

Investigations regarding this is still being carried out.

As per reports, the accused was apprehended based on statements made by another accused who was arrested by the NIA in the same case two months ago.

The accused, Sheikh Sultan Ayubi was arrested in October by the NIA for links with the JEM.

As per reports, the NIA is conducting raids and operations in 26 designated locations across the country in an ongoing investigation against radical outfits.

Further details will be updated soon.