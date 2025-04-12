Assam: Girijananda Chowdhury University hosts 1st Lex Imperium Moot Court Competition

Guwahati: The Centre for Legal Studies at Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), Assam successfully hosted the inaugural edition of the Lex Imperium Moot Court Competition on April 12.

Organized in collaboration with Dispur Law College, the event drew participation from 18 law student teams representing various institutions across Assam and Meghalaya.

The competition, aimed at encouraging legal excellence and advocacy among aspiring law professionals, marks the beginning of what GCU envisions as an annual tradition.

The event was structured in three intense rounds, each designed to test participants’ legal reasoning, argumentation, and courtroom presentation skills.

The opening ceremony was graced by Hon’ble Justice Kalyan Rai Surana of the Gauhati High Court, who attended as the Guest of Honour.

In his address, Justice Surana highlighted the importance of moot court competitions in preparing students for real-life legal challenges and formally inaugurated the newly established Moot Court Hall a state-of-the-art facility designed to replicate actual courtroom settings.

The event commenced with a welcome address by Shri Jasoda Ranjan Das, President of the SSA Society, followed by speeches from Chancellor Jayanta Deka, who reflected on the university’s achievements, and Vice-Chancellor Kandarpa Das, who emphasized GCU’s commitment to nurturing legal talent.

A panel of distinguished judges, including Gauhati High Court advocates Sarfaraz Nawaz, Kishore Kalita, and AS Tapadar, presided over the proceedings, evaluating the participants’ performance throughout the competition.

With the launch of Lex Imperium, GCU aims to create a vibrant platform for legal students to tackle complex legal issues, refine their advocacy skills, and build connections with legal professionals across the region.