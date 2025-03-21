Guwahati: A group of 28 students from the Department of Business Administration at Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), Assam, accompanied by faculty members Sampurna Bhuyan and Faruk Ahmed, concluded a successful five-day international study tour to Malaysia from March 9 to March 14, 2025.

The visit was part of a student exchange program under the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between GCU and HELP University in Kuala Lumpur.

The academic exchange aimed to provide a comprehensive learning experience that blended academic exploration with cultural immersion.

During their visit, the students participated in workshops organized by HELP University. Sumathi Paramasivam, a senior professor at HELP, led a session on cultural intelligence in global business, while Prof Bernard Lew conducted a workshop on “Entrepreneurship and Innovation.” These sessions fostered discussions on sustainable business practices, leadership strategies, and the importance of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) in today’s corporate world.

The visiting team also discussed potential future research collaborations between GCU and HELP University, focusing on entrepreneurship and eco-tourism in Northeast India, which will further strengthen academic ties between the two institutions.

In addition to the academic workshops, the students had the opportunity to explore Malaysia’s rich heritage through cultural excursions. They visited landmarks such as Merdeka Square, Batu Caves, and the iconic Petronas Twin Towers, and interacted with local communities through vibrant street markets.

The successful study tour has not only enhanced the students’ global perspectives but also provided valuable networking opportunities and opened doors for future academic partnerships. GCU continues to prioritize innovative educational experiences, empowering students to excel in an increasingly interconnected world.