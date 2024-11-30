Guwahati: Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) has hosted a transformative two-day Innovation Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Boot Camp, sponsored by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE).

The event, held on November 29 and 30, was part of the Government of India’s groundbreaking School Innovation Council (SIC) initiative, aiming to foster a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship among students and teachers across India.

A Platform for Young Innovators

The boot camp, organized in collaboration with the Ministry of Education Innovation Cell (MIC), CBSE, and NCERT, provided a unique platform for school principals and teachers to hone their innovation, design, and entrepreneurial skills. GCU was the sole educational institution in the entire Northeast selected to host this prestigious event.

Over 3,700 participants from 17 states registered for this nationwide program, with more than 150 teachers and principals from various schools attending the GCU boot camp.

The event was inaugurated by distinguished guests, including Dr. Nirada Devi, Director of SCERT, Assam, Dr. Hirak Ranjan Das and Vidhikar Vishal from the Ministry of Education, Innovation Cell, and Sreevatsan, Master Trainer from Wadhwani Foundation.

Inspiring the Next Generation of Innovators

The boot camp featured a series of interactive sessions led by industry experts and academicians. Participants delved into topics such as speed networking, idea generation, customer discovery, financial literacy, and innovative benchmarking practices.

They were also exposed to cutting-edge technologies at GCU’s state-of-the-art laboratories, including laser cutters and 3D printers.

One of the highlights of the event was the emphasis on creating a conducive environment for innovation in schools. Anusuya Mahanta from IIM Calcutta Innovation Park highlighted the importance of creating a safe space where students can freely experiment and share ideas, even if they fail.

Empowering Teachers as Innovation Ambassadors

The SIC initiative offers significant opportunities for teachers. Under this program, teachers can undergo certification training to become School Innovation Ambassadors, empowering them to lead innovation initiatives in their schools.

Additionally, the SIC provides funding of up to Rs. 1.5 lakh to young entrepreneurs for incubating their innovative projects.

A Step Towards a Brighter Future

The successful conclusion of the IDE Boot Camp marks a significant step towards nurturing a generation of young innovators and entrepreneurs. By empowering teachers and students, the initiative aims to contribute to India’s goal of becoming a $5 trillion economy.