Guwahati: Gauhati University removed Dr. Kandarpa Sarma from his position as exam controller on Friday, following allegations of misconduct and misbehavior from students.

The students, led by the Postgraduate Students’ Union (PGSU) and the Law College Students’ Union, gathered on the university campus on Thursday to voice their concerns.

According to sources, Dr. Sarma allegedly mistreated students who approached him regarding exam result issues, which sparked the protests.

A group of students, including former PGSU general secretary Nayanjyoti Gogoi, reportedly attempted to meet with Sarma. However, Sarma allegedly insulted them, calling Gogoi a “broker” and a “sycophant” before they could enter his office. He then reportedly forced them out of the premises.

This was not the first instance, Sarma had also mistreated students, researchers, and even the current general secretary of the student union.

In response to the allegations, students staged a protest in front of the Vice Chancellor’s office, chanting various slogans.

Vice Chancellor Dr. Nani Gopal Mahanta tried to pacify the students and address their concerns. However, he lost his composure when the students began to heckle and abuse him.