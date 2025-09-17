Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has upheld the dismissal of 771 contractual employees of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

It also highlighted massive irregularities in recruitment during previous administrations.

The decision is a follow up on the disclosures “that as many as 2,274 individuals were appointed on contract without abiding by due procedures under former ASTC Managing Directors Anand Prakash Tiwari and Khagendra Nath Chetia.”

Probes state that important requirements like reservation policies, interviews, and proper selection processes were ignored during the appointments.

The dismissed employees had contested the order in court, but the High Court clarified three key directives: Employees must be in service until sanctioned posts are formally filled. Once vacancies are announced, the employees must compete through prescribed examinations or interviews. No salary claims can be made for the period between 2023 and the present, as stated by IndiaToday Ne.

The transport department sent show-cause notices to ex-Managing Directors, holding them responsible for violating government norms.

A comprehensive review of ASTC’s workforce is underway, with orders to have only legally appointed and essential staff.

The department has instructed the scrutiny process be over within 60 days.

After this, all irregular appointees will be formally released.