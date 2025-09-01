Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has expressed profound dismay, describing itself as “perturbed, curious, and shocked” over the Assam government’s decision to allocate 3,000 bighas (approximately 991 acres) of tribal land in Dima Hasao district to Mahabal Cement Private Limited for a cement factory.

Our sources confirmed that during a hearing on Monday Justice Sanjay Kumar Medhi questioned the rationale behind granting such a vast tract in a Sixth Schedule area, where tribal rights and environmental concerns are paramount, and demanded details on whether environmental clearances were obtained.

The court’s remarks, live-streamed on its YouTube channel, have ignited widespread public and political debate.

The land, located in the ecologically sensitive Umrangso region, known for its hot springs, migratory bird stopovers, and wildlife, was allotted in two phases,2,000 bighas in October 2024 and an additional 1,000 bighas in November 2024.

The court, hearing a petition by 22 local tribal residents alleging forced evictions, emphasized that Dima Hasao’s constitutional protections prioritize indigenous communities over corporate interests.

Justice Medhi sharply rebuked the company’s claim that the land was “barren,” stating, “Public interest, not private interest, is what matters.”

Political fallout has been swift, with the Assam Congress accusing the BJP-led government of “blatant crony capitalism” and alleging ties to corporate groups, though the Adani Group denied any connection to Mahabal Cement.

The court has directed the North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council to submit policy records justifying the allotment, with the next hearing set for September 1.

Amid protests and allegations of a Rs 48 crore compensation scandal, the case underscores tensions between industrial development and tribal rights in Assam’s biodiverse hills.