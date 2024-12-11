Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has issued a show-cause notice to the Assam and central governments regarding the denotification of the Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary and the proposed construction of railway lines through the sanctuary.

The court’s directive came after a hearing on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) filed by senior journalists Gaurav Choudhury and Rajeev Bhattacharyya, who challenged the government’s decision to cancel the preliminary notification of the Garbhanga Wildlife Sanctuary.

The petitioners stated that the denotification, issued without the approval of the National Board for Wildlife, could benefit private developers and harm the region’s biodiversity, including endangered species and bird habitats.

They also contended that the government’s decision was taken without following the mandatory procedures.

The Assam and central governments have been directed to respond to the notice and explain their decisions regarding the denotification of the sanctuary and the proposed construction of railway lines.