Guwahati: A division bench of the Gauhati High Court, consisting of Justices Manash Ranjan Pathak and Malasri Nandi on Wednesday directed the State of Assam to present the post-mortem and viscera reports for the deceased, Dipankar Gogoi, in response to a petition seeking a CBI investigation into his death.

Sources said, Rimly Gogoi, the deceased’s sister, filed a criminal writ petition alleging that, the Jorhat and Titabar police under the leadership of Mohanlal Meena brutally tortured, including third-degree abuse Dipankar Gogoi before his death.

The respondents in the case are the State of Assam (R1), Mohanlal Meena (R2), Kakoli Patgiri, SDPO (R3), Lakhsman Kumar Das, OC Titabar PS (R4), and Miraj Doley (R5), IO of the case.

The court also instructed the petitioner to include the DGP and the current SP of Jorhat in the proceedings.

Sources confirmed that Arif Jwadder, the petitioner’s counsel, argued the case, while a government advocate represented the State of Assam.

