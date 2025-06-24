Guwahati: Just days after a gas leak incident involving ONGC in Sivasagar, a similar leak has emerged from an Oil India Limited (OIL) pipeline in Assam’s Tinsukia district.

Local residents in the Makum bypass area spotted gas bubbling up from waterlogged ground early Tuesday morning and quickly informed authorities.

Officials later identified the source as Line No. 44, a pipeline that transports gas from Baghjan to the Hapjan Oil Collecting Station (OCS).

The leak appeared in a section of the pipeline submerged under water, where continuous bubbling signaled an active gas release.

Though authorities have reported no injuries or fire, the incident has heightened public concern over the integrity and safety of oil infrastructure in upper Assam.

This latest leak follows closely on the heels of a gas emission reported from an ONGC crude oil well in Bhatiapar, Sivasagar, which had already drawn criticism from environmental groups and residents alike.

In response to the growing number of leaks, the All Assam Engineers’ Association (AAEA) has demanded greater transparency and accountability from India’s major public-sector oil companies, ONGC and OIL.

The association criticized the lack of regulatory oversight in labeling wells as “abandoned” or “dried up,” arguing that such designations can downplay ongoing threats to people, property, and the environment.

As both incidents spark fresh scrutiny, residents and experts continue to raise alarm over the potential ecological fallout and demand urgent action to assess and upgrade aging energy infrastructure across the region.