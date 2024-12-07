Guwahati: Four new ministers took oath in the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led state cabinet on Saturday.

This expansion brings the total number of ministers in the Council to 18.

However, the cabinet may still see another reshuffle which is expected to take place soon.

The new ministers include Dibrugarh MLA Prasanta Phukan, Lakhipur MLA Kaushik Rai, Patharkandi MLA Krishendu Paul and Doomdooma MLA Rupesh Goala.

However, the portfolios of the newly inducted minister were not announced.

The new ministers took their oaths at a ceremony held at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati, attended by senior government officials and party leaders.

The cabinet reshuffle came after Sanjoy Kishan, the state’s Minister for Tea Tribes Welfare and Labour Welfare, tendered his resignation on Thursday.

Kishan, 54, a Tinsukia MLA, had previously served in former Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal‘s cabinet.