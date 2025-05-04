Digboi: Villagers in Assam’s Masegaon apprehended and physically punished at least four alleged cattle thieves before turning them over to Margherita police this Sunday morning.

The alleged cattle thieves, identified as Bitu Gogoi, Ranjit Phukan, Bipul Barua, and Atul Dihingya, are from the Margherita and Digboi area.

The incident occurred at Masegaon village under Margherita police station in Tinsukia district, Assam. Villagers reportedly caught the group in the act of stealing cattle.

Margherita police confirmed the arrests and stated that they have also recovered the stolen cattle and a four-wheeler bearing the registration number AR 12 9330 from the possession of the accused.

According to local sources, two of the apprehended individuals are residents of Masegaon village itself, while another hails from Jagun. The identity of the fourth individual is still being verified.

The police have been interrogating the accused, having completed a medical examination till the time of filing the report.

Notably, the unabated rise in cattle thieving incidents over a period of time has been causing sleepless nights for the agrarian people in Margherita Subdivision, with Digboi being one of the worst-affected areas.