Guwahati: Four individuals were arrested by the Hojai Police for the alleged abduction and murder of a man from Hojai, Assam in Karbi Anglong’s Kheroni.

According to reports, the deceased was identified as Vijay Kumar Chouhan, a resident of Hojai, Assam.

Four individuals have been arrested in connection with the crime, and they have confessed to the murder, according to the police.

The accused have been identified as Shyamal Bathori, Krishna Rai alias Rocky, Montu Lal Khercha, and Robin Langthasa.

The police said that they had recovered the murder weapon and the victim’s motorcycle from the scene.

According to police officials, the victim was abducted on December 5 and held captive in Kheroni, Karbi Anglong.

The accused demanded a ransom of Rs 50 lakh. However, they murder Chauhan the next day of the abduction.

The police were later able to track them down and recover the body on Tuesday.

The police also said the murder may have been premeditated, as Bathori, knew the victim before.

The fourth accused, Robin Langthasa, had provided shelter to Krishna Rai, one of the main accused.

The accused have been taken into remand for further investigation.