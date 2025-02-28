Guwahati: four individuals were arrested for allegedly impersonating members of the banned Lashkar-e-Taiba in Cachar, Assam.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 10 crore in extortion money from an official of Jandu Construction India Pvt Ltd.

They also threatened dire consequences if the payment was not made.

Investigations revealed that the arrested individuals had no links to Lashkar-e-Taiba and were instead criminals attempting to extort money using the terror outfit’s name.

The police have seized the mobile phone used to make the extortion call and are currently interrogating the accused.

Efforts are also underway to track down two more members of the gang who are believed to have fled to another state.