Guwahati: Former ULFA (I) leader Dristi Rajkhowa, also known as Manoj Rabha, has announced his intention to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Assam.

“I will soon join the BJP, and discussions regarding the process are underway,” Rajkhowa stated, citing guidance from Tankeswar Rabha, Chief Executive Member (CEM) of the Rabha Hasong Autonomous Council.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Rajkhowa, a close associate of ULFA (I) commander-in-chief Paresh Baruah, joined the militant organization in 1989.

He served as the commander of the 109 Battalion of ULFA (I) until 2011, and was later elevated to deputy commander-in-chief of the proscribed outfit in November 2020.

After nearly three decades with the insurgent group, he surrendered to the Indian Army’s Red Horns Division in November 2020, along with four bodyguards.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Known for his involvement in numerous attacks across the Northeast, Rajkhowa was also a key supplier of arms to various insurgent groups and held a position of influence among Garo insurgents. He had previously operated from bases in neighboring Bangladesh.

Since his surrender, Rajkhowa has reportedly engaged in farming and social work, assisting unemployed youth in establishing livelihoods through initiatives like banana, lemon, fish, and pig farming.