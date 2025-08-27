Guwahati: In a late-night operation on Tuesday, forest officials from Assam’s West Kamrup Division seized a vehicle carrying illegal teak wood after a high-speed chase from Shantipur to Batakuchi.

The driver abandoned the Bolero pick-up (AS 01 LC 9523) near a gorge, but officials, led by Bamunigaon Range Officer Aminul Islam, recovered timber worth Rs 2 lakh.

Islam said the department has intensified its crackdown as smugglers adopt new routes. He warned that indiscriminate tree felling not only deprives Assam of valuable teak but also weakens its natural defences against floods, rising temperatures, and soil erosion.

Teak, locally known as Saguwaan, remains one of Assam’s most prized resources, found in districts like Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, North Cachar Hills, Kamrup, Sonitpur, and Goalpara.

Known for its durability and pest resistance, teak fetches between Rs 3,500 and Rs 6,000 per cubic foot, making it a lucrative target for timber mafias. But these profits come at a steep ecological cost.

Communities living along forest fringes already feel the impact. Farmers report lower crop yields as deforestation reduces groundwater retention, while villagers complain of hotter summers and worsening soil degradation. “We are paying the price for someone else’s profit,” a farmer near Batakuchi said, pointing to once-productive fields now drying up.

Conservationists argue that while seizures like these are significant, they must be backed by alternative livelihoods, stricter monitoring of sawmills, and active community involvement in forest protection. The Forest Department is also exploring drone and GPS-based surveillance to strengthen enforcement efforts.

Tuesday’s seizure marks more than just a win against timber smugglers; it serves as a warning that Assam’s ecological security, community livelihoods, and climate resilience depend on preserving its forests.