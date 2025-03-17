Pathsala: A forest guard of the Bahbari forest range sustained a serious injury in a wild buffalo attack at the Salbari area of Baksa district, Assam on Monday.

Reports said, the incident occurred near Manas National Park ( UNESCO Heritage site), where a wild buffalo has created panic among local residents.

The forest department made several attempts to drive the buffalo away using tractors but their efforts were unsuccessful.

Amid these ongoing efforts, the bull suddenly attacked a forest department official of the Bahbari forest range Jeherul Islam, leaving him critically injured.

Following the injury, authorities immediately took Jeherul Islam to Salbari Hospital.

However, owing to the degree of his injuries, doctors referred him to Fakhruddin Ali Ahmed Medical College in Barpeta for better treatment.

As of now, the wild buffalo remains in the area and the forest department is continuing its efforts to manage the situation and ensure public safety.

Moreover, local residents remain on high alert as authorities work to resolve the crisis, the sources said.