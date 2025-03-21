Guwahati: The Assam Forest Department has deployed a trained K9 sniffer dog unit in Laokhowa-Burhachapori Wildlife Sanctuary (LBWLS) in Assam’s Nagaon district to strengthen anti-poaching operations.

This initiative, supported by the biodiversity conservation organization Aaranyak, aims to combat wildlife crimes through enhanced surveillance.

The Belgian Malinois (female) and her handler began their deployment today, with logistical support from the Assam Forest Department and LBWLS authorities, Aaranyak said in a statement.

This 24/7 K9 unit, a part of Aaranyak’s Legal and Advocacy Division, will assist forest staff in the Kaziranga Tiger Reserve area, which includes LBWLS, it said.

This deployment builds on the success of Aaranyak’s K9 units in other rhino-bearing areas of Assam, including Kaziranga, Orang, Manas national parks, and Pobitora Wildlife Sanctuary, where they have effectively aided forest and police officials in anti-poaching operations.

