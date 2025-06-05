Guwahati: The flood situation across Assam remained critical on Thursday, June 5, 2025, as incessant rainfall continued to swell major rivers, impacting nearly seven lakh people across 21 districts.

Officials confirmed that the death toll in the first wave of floods and landslides this monsoon season has climbed to 19, with two fatalities reported on Wednesday. Additionally, one person remains missing in the Cachar district.

According to officials, nine major rivers are currently flowing above the danger mark across the state, including the Brahmaputra at three different locations.

The River Barak is also flowing above the red mark in the Cachar district, with its tributaries showing a consistent rising trend.

The officials stated that the current wave of floods has submerged 1,494 villages in 66 revenue circles, marking Sribhumi district as the worst-hit with 339 affected villages, followed by Nagaon (189 villages), Cachar (166 villages), and Hailakandi (156 villages).

The Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin reports that floodwaters are currently affecting a staggering 2,59,601 people in Sribhumi district, making it the most severely impacted area. Hailakandi follows with 1,72,439 affected individuals, and Nagaon with 1,02,716.

The floods have submerged a total crop area of 14,977.99 hectares, severely impacting agricultural output. Furthermore, the rising waters have affected approximately 5,15,737 animals.

It stated that the District authorities have swiftly established 405 relief camps, providing shelter to 41,317 displaced inmates, with an additional 1,12,324 relief distribution centres to provide aid to affected communities.

The widespread flooding has caused significant damage to critical infrastructure across the state, including roads, bridges, educational institutions, Anganwadi centres, and electricity poles, officials asserted.

Officials noted that the affected districts include Hailakandi, Dibrugarh, Morigaon, Hojai, Kamrup, Nagaon, Golaghat, Biswanath, Cachar, Sribhumi, Sonitpur, Lakhimpur, Darrang, Barpeta, Goalpara, South Salmara, Karbi Anglong West, Dima Hasao, Sivasagar, Kamrup (Metro), and Dhemaji.

A Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) spokesperson confirmed that the rising water levels on the railway tracks and waterlogging at washing pits have disrupted train services in various parts of southern Assam, particularly in Silchar.

The spokesperson added that the railway personnel are working tirelessly around the clock to clear the tracks, and the Railway authorities have cancelled some short-distance passenger trains, but long-distance train services continue to operate.



